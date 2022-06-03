Wolves and Celtic will watch potential new goalkeeper during Nations League games this month

Wolves and Celtic are interested in signing St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj this summer and will send scouts to watch the player during Bosnia’s Nations League games this month.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Celtic, Wolves and West Brom are all in the market for a new keeper this summer and they have their eyes set on the Bosnian shot-stopper.

Vasilj has gained the interest of the clubs thanks to an impressive season in the 2.Bundesliga but will be scouted further over the next month. The 26-year-old will be taking part in Bosnia’s Nations League campaign, where they will face Finland, Montenegro and Romania in the space of a week.

Vasilj has just completed an outstanding debut season for St Pauli in 2. Bundesliga after joining from FC Zorya Luhansk on a free transfer last summer. The Bosnian made 33 league starts over the course of the campaign, conceding 43 goals and keeping seven clean sheets for the German side.

Having just released John Ruddy, the 26-year-old would provide backup at Wolves for Jose Sa, who has been incredible for Bruno Lage’s side this season after joining the club last summer.

As for Celtic, the St.Pauli keeper would challenge Joe Hart for the number one spot and if he doesn’t take over this year it will most likely be the next as the Englishman is 35-years-old.

St Pauli are braced for interest in Vasilj this summer reports Football Insider and could be available for a cut-price fee of around £1.25million.