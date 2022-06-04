Antonio Rudiger poses for picture with Real Madrid shirt after completing transfer

Antonio Rudiger has already posed for pictures with his new Real Madrid shirt.

The centre-back has agreed to join Los Blancos on a free transfer from Chelsea ahead of his Stamford Bridge deal expiring.

Rudiger will officially leave Chelsea at the end of June, and he will then join up with Real Madrid for pre-season.

The Blues were keen to keep hold of the German, who has been a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s back-line.

But unable to offer new contracts for weeks during their ownership issues, Real Madrid took full advantage.

Rudiger has penned a deal until 2026 with Real Madrid, pledging his long-term future to the Champions League and La Liga winners.

He will challenge David Alaba and Eder Militao for a starting spot at centre-back, though Alaba could now get his wish of playing a little further forward.

Rudiger’s deal was confirmed on Friday, and photos have now emerged of him holding the Real Madrid shirt for the first time.

You can see the image below.

