Barcelona accelerate conversations with former Real Madrid star

Barcelona are said to be interested in signing Angel Di Maria on a free this summer but will face competition from Juventus. 

The Catalan side are trying to convince the Argentine to join them and have accelerated conversations with 34-year-old reports Todofichajes.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is set to leave France this summer upon the expiration of his contract and the La Liga side hopes to change the winger’s mind about joining Juventus where he looked destined to go, with GOAL confirming that Di Maria has already agreed a one-year deal with the Serie A giants.

Angel Di Maria is leaving PSG this summer
How Barca hopes to convince Di Maria is unknown as the La Liga side are crippled by economic issues at present and are in no position to be dishing out any sort of big contract. Todofichajes states that Barcelona have presented the 34-year-old with a better offer than Juventus, which will be spread out over time. Whether that is still financially viable for the Catalan side remains to be seen.

Either way, whatever club is getting Di Maria is getting an incredible player for free. The Argentine is still showing his world-class qualities, which were evident in Argentine’s most recent win over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley.

Many would love to see the winger at the Camp Nou next season but whether the Barca can afford the former Real Madrid man will be seen in the coming weeks.

 

