Bayern Munich
Barcelona now know how much they will have to pay to complete a deal for Robert Lewandowski.

The striker looks set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Bayern have tried to strike a new deal to keep him around long term, and that’s no surprise, given the veteran has scored more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons.

But Lewandowski appears to want a new challenge, and Sport report he does indeed want to leave Bayern this summer.

The report says that Bayern, aware of the player’s desire to leave, have now reluctantly set a price for the striker.

Bayern are said to be asking for £34.3million for Lewandowski, who has just one year remaining on his deal.

It will be interesting to see whether Barca are willing to pay that much for a 33-year-old, who is in a vulnerable contract situation.

Though, clearly, Lewandowsk is is no ordinary 33-year-old, and Bayern are well aware of that after so many successful years with him.

