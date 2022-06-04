Chelsea are closing in on their first signing of the Todd Boehly era, as Thomas Tuchel looks set to reunite with one of his former players.

Boehly recently completed his takeover of Chelsea, and he could be set to make his first signing at Stamford Bridge, bringing in Ousmane Dembele.

Tuchel worked with Dembele during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and the Barcelona winger is out of contract this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to bring Dembele to the Premier League. After signing for Barcelona for a fee of £135.5m (also via talkSPORT), signing Dembele on a free transfer could go down as one of the bargains of the summer.

The French winger undoubtedly has the talent, but injuries have hampered his progress at the Spanish giants so far. If Tuchel can get Dembele back to playing the way he did for Dortmund, the 25-year-old could be a real hit in the Premier League next season.

None of Chelsea”s wingers have been overly impressive under Tuchel, with Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech being relatively disappointing during their Chelsea careers so far.