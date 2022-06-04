Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano confirmed both Manchester clubs are interested in signing Phillips this summer, and the England international could be tempted to leave if the right offer comes in.

Now, according to Chelsea News, Chelsea are now also interested in signing Phillips, as they begin their summer spending following their recent takeover.

With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante both out of contract next summer, the pair could be moved on in this transfer window to avoid them leaving on a free transfer. Phillips would be a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice and could be Chelsea’s midfielder for years to come due to his age.

Phillips endured a difficult season with Leeds, spending an extended period of time on the treatment table. The Yorkshire club struggled as a whole, securing their Premier League status on the final day.

Despite staying up, Phillips may still seek a move to play European football. Leeds may improve next season with Jesse Marsch having a full summer to prepare, but it’s unlikely they will be in the top half of the league competing with the aforementioned clubs linked with signing the England star.