Chelsea ‘leading the race’ to complete big-money defender transfer

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are said to be leading the race to pull off a deal for Sevilla star Jules Koundé.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the French centre-back, who is expected to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Koundé last summer, but Sevilla would not budge, leading to frustration on the player’s part.

This summer, things could be different, though Koundé’s centre-back partner Diego Carlos has already left for Aston Villa.

That could make Sevilla resistant to a deal.

But the Frenchman does have a £68million release clause which, if activated, Sevilla cannot stand in the way of.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla are eyeing a move for Galatasaray star Marcao to replace Diego Carlos.

New Chelsea owners decide future of Romelu Lukaku

But they are also aware they could lose Koundé, with Romano claiming that Chelsea are ‘leading the race’.

That will be good news for Blues fans, especially with Antonio Rudiger leaving for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

