Chelsea owners to decide the future of Romelu Lukaku who wants Inter return

Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan if the club can agree a deal with Chelsea this summer.

Sky Sports are reporting that although both parties want the move to formulate, Inter cannot afford to sign the Chelsea striker on a permanent deal and therefore, the only possible way the Belgian plays for the Nerazzurri next season would be if a loan deal is agreed upon.

This pathway would also be very expensive according to Calciomercato, who reports that Chelsea wants at least €20million for the 29-year-old to leave for a season.

Lukaku’s lawyer will meet Inter on Tuesday to enquire about the feasibility of a potential move back to Serie A, according to Sky Sports, but the final decision over his future will be down to Chelsea’s new owners.

Things haven’t worked out as planned for Lukaku and Chelsea since the 29-year-old moved back to Stamford Bridge for £97.5million last summer, as reported by Sky Sports, and admitted halfway through the season that he has a desire to return to Inter in the future in a controversial interview with Sky in Italy last December.

This is where things seemed to go off the rails for the Belgian as the striker would spend a lot of time on the bench thereafter. Lukaku found his way back into the side towards the end of the season which looked promising for his future but that now seems uncertain.

Upon signing for Chelsea last August, Lukaku stated via Sky Sports: “The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.

“The way the club is going fits my ambitions perfectly at 28 and just coming off winning Serie A. I think this opportunity comes at the right time and hopefully we can have a lot of success together.”

This sounded like a man on a mission ready to fight anything put in his way whilst with the Blues but that man now wants out after just 10 difficult months in West London.