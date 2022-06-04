“Doesn’t work as hard” – West Ham open to selling £20million winger

West Ham are open to listening to offers for Said Benrahma this summer.

This is according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who told GIVEMESPORT: “They went through a lot of effort to lure Benrahma away from Brentford when they signed him. He’s been a bit hit and miss, and maybe David Moyes prefers other players, especially when they’re playing the top sides.

“He’s maybe a bit of a luxury player, he wants to attack and maybe not work as hard as some of the players in the starting 11, so big concerns that West Ham could listen to offers for him this summer.”

West Ham signed Benrahma from Brentford for an initial £20million according to Sky Sports after a very impressive season with the Bees the year before. The Algerian international has shown promise at times for the Hammers but lacks the consistency of someone such as Jarrod Bowen.

The 26-year-old started the season in incredible form but it tailed away as the season progressed. Benrahma finished the season with 11 goals and six assists across 48 matches and despite being used a lot the winger could be shown the door this summer despite being contracted until 2026.