England travel to Hungary in a UEFA Nations League clash, and Gareth Southgate has decided to experiment with his squad.

Phil Foden, Marc Guehi, and Fikayo Tomori, unfortunately, miss out due to injury and illness, but that gives Southgate the chance to hand Jarrod Bowen and James Justin their England debuts. Bowen had an excellent season for West Ham, playing a pivotal role in their run to the Europa League Final.

Justin was one of the standout performers in a disappointing Leicester side last season, and it appears to be operating on the left-hand side of the defence. Southgate isn’t afraid to give players a chance no matter who you play for, with Chelsea and Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka, Reece James, and Conor Gallagher must all settle for the bench. The likes of Bowen, Justin, and Conor Coady might not play for a top-six side, but they’ve earnt their chance to play for their country.

On paper, it appears to be another back five from Southgate, with Kyle Walker operating as a right central defender, and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing as a wing-back. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham make up a midfield two, with debutant Bowen playing off the right of a front three.

Mason Mount and Harry Kane make up the remainder of the attack, with Conor Coady and Harry Maguire slotting in the defence alongside Walker.

If things are going pear-shaped for Southgate, he still has plenty of firepower sitting on the bench. The likes of Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, and Tammy Abraham could all be called upon if England need a goal.