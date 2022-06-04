Former Chelsea defender undergoes major operation to save life

Former Brazil and Chelsea defender Alex has revealed on social media that he has undergone heart bypass surgery after four blocked arteries were discovered.

Alex’s former club Santos posted a video message from the 39-year-old on its social media channels on Friday at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers from the operation.

The former defender said as a response to rumours over his health: “I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries.

“I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.”

Alex retired from football in 2016 after finishing up with AC Milan. The Brazilian is known for the eight years he spent at Chelsea, where he played 86 times for the Blues in the Premier League.

The defender won the Premier League and FA Cup whilst in London and his incredible free-kick against Liverpool in the Champions League will always be remembered by the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Alex is most likely going the update the football world about his health very soon as the community wishes him well in his recovery from the major heart operation.