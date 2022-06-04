Former Premier League star Carlos Tevez retires aged 38

Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football citing the death of his father as the main reason for his decision.

The 38-year-old lost his adopted father Segundo Raimundo following Covid-19 complications last year and stopped playing as a result of losing his biggest fan.

Speaking on Friday, Tevez said via Mundoalbiceleste: “I have retired, it’s confirmed. They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that’s it, I have given everything.

“Playing the last year was very difficult but I was able to see my old man. I stopped playing because I lost my number one fan.”

Tevez carved out an incredible career in football and was part of some incredible teams, playing for a total of seven clubs over the course of his career. The Argentine is often remembered for the seven years he spent in the Premier League, playing for West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Within those years, the striker collected three Premier League medals, a Champions League medal, an FA Cup and League Cup and a Club World Cup medal. Outside of England, the Argentine won the Copa Libertadores (South American Champions League), league titles in Italy, Argentina and Brazil, a Coppa Italia and an Olympic gold medal, in what can be described as an exceptional career.

Following this news, Tevez has stated that he will become a coach with the Argentina national team and looks certain to be part of their preparation for the World Cup in November.