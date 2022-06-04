Gabriel Jesus has spoken out on his future at Manchester City amid interest from Arsenal.

The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that he will be leaving Manchester City this summer, and that Arsenal are interested in securing his signature.

Jesus has now spoken out about his future whilst on international duty with Brazil.

“I’m looking to see what’s best for me and above all, for my career. From Tuesday, we’ll see what is the best,” said Jesus, as relayed by Metro.

Jesus wasn’t giving too much away, but he has dropped a hint that there’s a chance he will leave the club in the coming weeks.

Arsenal will be desperate to sign a striker this window, with Alexandre Lacazette leaving the club on a free transfer. Jesus’ versatility could be useful in Mikel Arteta’s squad, as the striker was often utilised on the wing during his time at Manchester City.

With Pep Guardiola bringing in Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland already this summer, it’s probably the right time for Jesus to move, as signing two striker’s usually means the manager isn’t satisfied with his current attacking options.