Kylian Mbappe recently signed a new contract at PSG, after he was set to leave the club this summer with his current deal expiring.

The French forward could now hold a lot of power at the club, and he could look to demand PSG reunite him with one of his former teammates.

Mbappe spent some time at Monaco, sharing a dressing room with Liverpool star Fabinho. According to Fichajes, The Brazilian is one of the players Mbappe wants his club to sign this summer.

Convincing Liverpool to allow Fabinho to leave this summer isn’t going to be the easiest task, as the 28-year-old is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

The Liverpool midfielder could be exactly what PSG need.

However, it could be an ideal signing for PSG, who have recruited heavily in defence and attack in recent years, but very little in the midfield area.

The French champions haven’t been afraid to splash the cash, bringing in Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, and Achraf Hakimi, just to name a few, in the last few seasons.

The PSG board haven’t focused on midfielders in their recruitment, with Marquinhos often operating in the defensive midfield role, where Fabinho could slot in perfectly.