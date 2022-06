Leeds are reportedly interested in signing New York City striker Valentin Castellanos.

The Argentine forward has a fantastic goal record in America, and it will be interesting to see if he is able to take it up a level at a higher standard.

According to 90min, Leeds have been offered the chance to sign the 23-year-old, and the Yorkshire club are believed to be interested in pursuing the striker.

Castellanos has scored 11 goals in 18 games this season.