Leeds set price tag for star players amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Leeds have set their price tag for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

After a disappointing season for Leeds, narrowly escaping relegation from the Premier League, some of their star players could be searching for a move this summer.

The two most notable are Phillips and Raphinha, and according to 90min, Leeds will be demanding £100m for the pair.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Chelsea were interested in Phillips, and in a separate report, the Italian journalist also claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Phillips this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea could be busy this summer.

In today’s market, £100m for two bright talents at a relatively young age isn’t a ridiculous demand. Phillips played a pivotal role for England in recent years, and Raphinha has been a regular for Brazil, so they’ve both proved they aren’t just two players excelling in a lesser side.

With Manchester United desperate to improve their midfield this summer after an underwhelming season, and Chelsea’s current crop of wingers failing to impress, the two Leeds stars could immediately improve their squads without having to break the bank.