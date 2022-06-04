Barcelona could face an uphill battle to sign Leeds United star Raphinha this summer.

There have been reports that Barca have reached the advanced stages of talks with the player, but no deal has been struck.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who says Leeds have set two conditions for the sale of their star winger this summer.

The report claims Leeds won’t accept a dime under £47million for Raphinha, and not only that, but they want the money upfront.

The Yorkshire club are set to have ruled out receiving staggered payments for the transfer, and that could be a big problem for cash-strapped Barcelona.

Barca have cash flow issues currently, still in a mountain of debt, and paying the whole fee upfront could be difficult, and especially if they want to do so while remaining within La Liga’s financial regulations.

The Blaugrana are already over their limit, if you count the imminent arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.

Signing Raphinha could prove difficult for them, and talks are described as ‘complicated’ at this point.