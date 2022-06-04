Liverpool are seriously considering making a move for Leeds winger Raphinha as a potential Sadio Mane replacement.

Mane is out of contract next summer, and the Senegalese winger could potentially leave this season, or Liverpool risk losing him on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp could be busy this summer transfer window, hunting the market for replacements for one of his star players. If Mane leaves the club, it would be a monumental loss to Liverpool, so an adequate replacement will be necessary if they want to continue to compete.

Liverpool could find it difficult to replace Mane.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are seriously interested in Leeds winger Raphinha this summer. The Merseyside club have shown some interest in the past, but they are now planning an offer which will include Takumi Minamino the other way.

Raphinha usually operates on the right-hand side of a front three but could play from the left in Mane’s place. However, Liverpool play with an extremely fluid front three, all switching positions throughout the game in order to make it difficult to mark.

Mane himself often plays through the middle as well as out wide, and Raphinha at times has been utilised as a false nine.