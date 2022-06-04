Manchester City have already signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland ahead of next season, reinforcing their already powerful attack.

The duo add to the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, and Jack Grealish, who were already part of their Premier League winning side.

Pep Guardiola is now looking to add another forward to his roster, with Fichajes claiming Manchester City are interested in signing Rafael Leao.

Leao has had his best season in front of goal, managing 14 goals in all competitions. His versatility could be an attraction to Guardiola, as he can play out wide and through the middle of the attack.

The signing of Leao could mean Manchester City will have to offload an attacker this summer, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively told CaughtOffside that Jesus and Sterling could leave the club during this transfer window.

Manchester City appear to be targeting younger players in their recruitment strategy, with Alvarez, Leao, and Haaland all 22 or under. After already winning the Premier League last season, Guardiola doesn’t need to heavily improve his current starting eleven, so adding players with huge potential could be a smart move.