Manchester United join Chelsea in the race for French international

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Despite being a regular in the Juventus side this season, Rabiot could be on his way out, with Massimiliano Allegri looking to strengthen his squad to compete at the top of Serie A.

According to CalcioMercato, Chelsea have been showing an interest in the midfielder for a while, but news has emerged that Manchester United have now joined the race to secure his signature.

With the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will be looking to overhaul their squad after a disappointing season.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have both confirmed they will be leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts, so Ten Hag will have to prioritise a central midfielder this summer.

Even if the aforementioned duo were to stay, Manchester United have still struggled immensely this season, and their midfield in-particular has been a weak point.

The likes of Scott McTominay and Fred are unlikely to be a midfield pairing Manchester United will want going forward, especially if they want to try and compete for the Champions League places.