Manchester United join Everton and Spurs in the race to sign free agent

Manchester United have joined Everton and Spurs in the race to sign free-agent Christian Eriksen after his short-term deal at Brentford ended.

Eriksen signed for Brentford in January after he was released from his contract at Inter Milan. The Danish international suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for his country, resulting in a cardiovascular defibrillator being implanted into his body.

Unfortunately for Eriksen, the Italian league doesn’t allow any players to play with one of these devices fitted, so his contract was cancelled.

Now his spell at Brentford is over, it’s time for the 30-year-old to find a new club, and according to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are now interested in acquiring his services, alongside Everton and his former club Tottenham.

Eriksen played a pivotal role in helping to steer Brentford away from a relegation battle last season after they looked destined to be sucked into the fight before his arrival.

Manchester United and Everton both endured underwhelming seasons last campaign, so the pair will be desperately trying to improve their squad this summer.

Everton in particular have immense financial problems, so exploring the free transfer market could be the most effective way for Frank Lampard to improve his side.