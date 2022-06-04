Manchester United offer defender to Spanish club amid Crystal Palace interest

Manchester United have offered Aaron Wan-Bissaka to at least one club ahead of the summer transfer window.

This is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that United received a recent enquiry from a Spanish club about right-back Diogo Dalot and informed them they were unprepared to negotiate over the Portuguese man but would for Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman was informed by the new Man United manager Erik ten Hag last month that he is not in his plans, whereas Dalot is set to have some role under the Dutchman.

The report states that the Spanish club is the only known club that have been offered the 24-year-old but it is highly likely that there are others, with one club being heavily linked to the right-back.

That club is Crystal Palace, which Wan-Bissaka played professionally for between 2016 and 2019. The Athletic reports that the Eagles are considering a loan move to bring the Manchester United man back to Selhurst Park and would most likely look to turn it into a permanent deal further down the line.

The London club would likely get the right-back for a cut price after selling the Englishman for £50million to United back in the summer of 2019, as reported by Sky Sports.

This would be a great deal for Palace as the right-back was fantastic during his time at the club, as for Wan-Bissaka this is a big blow as the Englishman would not have wanted his time at Old Trafford cut short.