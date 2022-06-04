Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is looking to seal a move to Newcastle as soon as possible.

Henderson has spent the majority of his Manchester United career playing second fiddle to David De Gea, and after the Spanish goalkeeper won Players’ Player of the Year, Henderson stands little chance of breaking into the starting eleven.

A move to Newcastle now seems likely, and according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Henderson wants the move sealed as soon as possible.

“He wants the Newcastle deal done early and there’s been no indication so far that he should hang around,” said Luckhurst, speaking during a Q+A on the Manchester Evening News website.

Henderson has struggled for regular minutes at Manchester United.

For the good of his career, Henderson needs to pursue a move, as he’s almost guaranteed to be De Gea’s understudy for the whole of next season.

A move to Newcastle could be the ideal situation for Henderson, as he should instantly become number one, and the North East club are on the up. Eddie Howe took over in the first half of last season, and it’s clear to see the improvement in the squad.

With the financial power Newcastle now possesses, there’s an excellent chance they will be battling in the top half of the league if they continue to recruit well.