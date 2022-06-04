Talks between Newcastle United and Manchester United are said to be continuing.

The Magpies are reportedly hoping to sign United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this season.

The player is said to be keen to get out of Old Trafford having fallen behind David De Gea in the pecking order this season.

Henderson had previously won the right to play in the Premier League games, but De Gea returned to form and reclaimed top spot.

That meant Henderson saw very little football this season, and he is now understandably desperate to play more regular football.

According to 90min, talks between Newcastle and the Red Devils are very much ongoing.

But one thing we still don’t know is whether the deal will be a loan or a permanent one.

That’s a key part of the discussions between the two clubs, but Newcastle could be willing to pursue both, especially if the loan deal comes with an option to buy.

United look to have their number one stopped for years to come in De Gea, but they are well aware Henderson is a keeper capable of playing at the very top.