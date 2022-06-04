Neymar pokes fun at Argentina after winning Finalissima with social media comment

Argentina thrashed EURO 2020 winners Italy on Wednesday night at Wembley to win the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions or Finalissima as it was labelled.

The competition was being contested by the Copa America and EUROS winners, which was being played for only the third time in its history but now looks set to become a more regular occasion.

Argentina looked very impressive on the night and it was clear from the get-go how much they wanted another winner’s medal around their necks.

Argentina with the Finalissima trophy
Following the clash at Wembley, the Argentina squad flooded social media with celebratory posts and photos posing with the trophy. One of the players to make himself heard was centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, who revealed the Albiceleste’s new dressing room song aimed at their South American rivals, Brazil.

“Brazilians, what happened?” the chant stated. “The five-time champion bottled it! Messi went to Rio and left with the Copa [America].”

This clearly didn’t impress PSG’s Neymar but the Brazilian seemed to take the chant in jest and responded with a joke of his own on social media. The winger commented on the post stating “Did you win the World Cup?”, knowing the world’s biggest sporting event is on the horizon.

 

 

 

