Paratici frustrated as Spurs now ready to walk away from important deal but have alternatives

Tottenham have prioritised the signing of a left centre-back this summer and put Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni at the top of their list of targets but their bid to sign him could now be over before it ever got going.

The Italian is said to be Antonio Conte’s number one choice for the left centre-back position having worked with the 23-year-old at Inter. It’s been widely reported that Inter Milan might do a deal for the right price, however, according to The Times, Tottenham might have to walk away from the deal already.

The report claims that the club are struggling to persuade Bastoni that a move to England and Spurs is right for him at this stage of his career. In what will be a frustration for Fabio Paratici, Bastoni is showing no indication either that he is open to the move and to work with Conte again.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham have prioritised the left centre-back position as one to sort out ahead of the new season. The list of targets at the North London club is long and Paratici could now move on to the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Clement Lenglet to fill the void.

Gvardiol would be a great signing for Conte as he can play both centre-back and left-back. The Daily Mail are reporting that both Spurs and Chelsea are interested in the RB Leipzig defender but the Blues could have an edge in a potential deal as there are many elements involved. The North London club have also been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet in the last few days according to The Express but the Frenchman isn’t of the same ilk as Bastoni and Gvardiol and therefore Conte would need a better player as a starter.

Should Spurs fail to land Bastoni this would be a blow as it is clear Conte loves the player. Luckily, Paratici has backups and whoever lines up at left centre-back for Tottenham next season will be deserving of their place.