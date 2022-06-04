Paul Pogba is said to be taking his time to decide his future.

it has already been confirmed that the Frenchman will leave Manchester United when his contract expires later this month.

But as for what’s next, even Pogba himself does not know at this point, with the recovery his first aim.

After a long season, the midfielder has travelled to the United States for a holiday, and according to Sky Sports, he will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

With plenty of offers Pogba is not in a rush to decide where he wants to go, and it’s reported money will not be a factor.

The report claims Pogba wants a club that is ‘attractive’ to him, looking for a project that he can get excited about.

According to the report, the midfielder will be able to choose from PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid, who have all submitted offers.

But with the holiday coming first, it seems we won’t know Pogba’s fate for a little while yet.