PSG are reportedly considering making a move to appoint Jose Mourinho as their manager, but it’s going to be a difficult task.

The French champions have had little struggle winning their domestic league, with no club in the country winning more league titles than them. There’s no doubt their main target is now to win the Champions League, and appointing a manager who has experience in doing so could be the next step.

According to talkSPORT, PSG are considering hiring Mourinho as their manager, as seen in the tweet below.

????????: Jose Mourinho is being strongly considered to become the new PSG manager. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/MICqlF2SLf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 4, 2022

However, Sky Italy later claimed that Mourinho is completely happy at Roma and sees no reason to leave the club. The Portuguese manager has grown an affection with the Roma support and won the Europa Conference League in his first season. Working with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would be an attraction to most managers, but it appears Mourinho wants to stay in Italy, for now.

Mourinho is a serial winner, and he won’t want to leave unfinished business in Italy. Despite winning a trophy, the 59-year-old will be wanting to aim his sights higher and begin to compete in the Champions League.