Paris Saint-Germain are set to enter another war with Real Madrid.

The two clubs have spent the last few months battling over the future of Kylian Mbappe, who was being pursued by Real Madrid.

The striker was expected to join Los Blancos when his deal expired at the end of the season.

But a last-minute jaw-dropping contract offer from PSG saw Mbappe commit his future long-term, rejecting Real Madrid in the process.

That has left Los Blancos on the back foot this summer, but they are now looking to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to add to their free capture of Antonio Rudiger.

But PSG are now said to be pushing to land the French midfielder, according to Diario AS, potentially sparking another war between the two clubs, while Liverpool have also been heavily linked.

Having said that, the latest reports from Spain are suggesting Real Madrid have agreed a deal with the player, only waiting for Monaco to accept their offer.

It will be interesting to see if the interest from PSG changes anything.