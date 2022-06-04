Real Madrid one step away from completing transfer of Liverpool target

Real Madrid are said to be playing the waiting game over midfield star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer on the back of impressive performances in Ligue 1.

Tchouameni has also impressed with his country, France, and even though he will cost a big chunk this summer he is an attractive prospect.

Liverpool have bee heavily linked, but they are yet to make a solid move.

And that has allowed Real Madrid to close in on a deal, now close to completing the transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s claimed Los Blancos have already agreed a deal with the midfielder, but they are now waiting on Monaco to accept their offer to complete the deal.

It’s claimed PSG are now interested, but Real Madrid still lead the way, with Monaco reportedly asking for as much as £68.6million.

