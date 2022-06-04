Sky Sports presenter would love to see superstar for sale join Newcastle

Sky Sports News presenter and journalist Pete Graves recently stated that he would love to see Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar at Newcastle United.

Many reports from outlets such as GOAL stated that PSG would be open to selling Neymar this summer after the Paris club tied down Kylian Mbappe to a major deal recently but there aren’t many clubs queuing up for the Brazilian at present.

One club that has been consistently linked with the 30-year-old is Newcastle, who have been tipped to sign the winger ever since their takeover by PIF in October.

ESPN Brasil is one of the more recent outlets to tip Newcastle as a potential destination for Neymar but whether they could afford the Brazilian and adhere to financial regulations will have to be seen.

Sky Sport’s Graves cheekily stated in a recent interview a deal for the Brazilian would show the world just how far the Magpies have come since the failed ownership of Mike Ashley and would love to see it happen – but admits it is unlikely.

The journalist stated: “I would quite like to see someone like Neymar arrive at the club because it would just show how far we’ve gone as a football club. I don’t necessarily think it would be the most sensible signing for so many reasons, but just for pure comedy value, I think it would be quite funny.”

The signing of Neymar would indeed be a massive statement from Newcastle but it is highly unlikely that the PSG superstar leaves Paris this summer. This type of signing isn’t far away from Tyneside however, as the new takeover looks to propel the club up the Premier League table.