Arsenal have been dealt a setback in their reported bid to land Alexander Isak this summer.

The Swedish striker has been heavily linked with the Gunners for some time, as reported by football.london.

And Mikel Arteta is in need of a striker this summer, perhaps even two, with Alexandre Lacazette moving on.

Isak has been tipped to make a move to the Emirates Stadium for some time, but he did pen a new contract last season, upping his release clause to just over £72million.

Following that, he has had a slightly disappointing season, only netting 10 times across all competitions, but he still managed to help Real Sociedad qualify for the Europa League again.

Amid fresh links this summer, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Isak wants to stay at La Real long-term, while the club are equally keen to keep him.

The player is not said to be planning to leave any time soon, enjoying life in the Basque Country, and combined with his large release clause, a stay is the most likely scenario.