Surprise La Liga side set to battle West Ham for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard will leave Old Trafford this summer and is now being targeted by Real Sociedad.

The midfielder’s contract expires at the end of June and will depart United after spending over 20 years with the Red Devils. The possibility of signing the 29-year-old for free is an attraction to many clubs and Real Sociedad are now looking at the Englishman to fill the void left by former Man United player, Adnan Januzaj, who is also out of contract this summer and is leaving the Basque side reports Todofichajes.

Lingard is yet to decide where he will play next season but the favourites are likely to be West Ham, where he shone on loan last season.

West Ham have made initial enquiries with Lingard’s representatives over signing the Man United midfielder this summer reported Sky Sports last month and the Englishman was also a target for Newcastle during the January window.

The London club will obviously be a place close to Lingard’s heart after giving him the chance to play regularly last season and the loan move saw the midfielder score nine goals and assist five in just 16 games for West Ham during that spell and hopes to hit those heights again in the upcoming campaign

Real Sociedad will hope to convince the Man United man to move abroad and have Europa League football to offer the Englishman over the others mentioned in the race. The likes of Tammy Abraham have been very successful English players abroad and could Lingard be the next star to show his skills to the continent.