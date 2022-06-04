Ten Hag tells Man United to get him 22-year-old striker but player wants to join Liverpool

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has already begun preparations for next season and has namechecked Darwin Nunez as one of his top targets to the Manchester club’s hierarchy.

The Benfica striker is one of Europe’s hottest properties this summer and has been linked with several clubs already. The 22-year-old had an incredible season in Portugal scoring 34 goals across 41 matches in all competitions and any transfer would command a fee of around £100million being paid to the Portuguese giants reports the Independent.

Benfica are said to be aware of United’s interest, with Andreas Pereira having been broached as a potential makeweight for the Uruguayan’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Despite the interest from Manchester, Nunez is understood to have favoured a move to Liverpool up to now, but his camp are prepared to listen to United; who are looking to bring in a midfield passer, two centre-halves and a utility player, along with the striker.

Liverpool are set to lose Sadio Mane this summer and the 22-year-old could be a possible replacement for the outgoing forward. It would be hard to see the Reds paying £100million for the Uruguayan, therefore, Man United could be safe in their pursuit with regards to other suitors from England at present.

A problem that could arise is the arrival of serious interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, who could offer Nunez Champions League football. This is a race that is only beginning and it is one Man United need to move fast in, in order to get Ten Hag his man.