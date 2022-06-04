Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers confirms he is looking for permanent move away from Tottenham.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at Celtic and the club have the option to trigger the clause and sign him permanently.

The USMNT international is yet to play in Premier League for London-based club and has only five appearances for the club in domestic cups.

Speaking about his future beyond the end of his loan spell, Carter-Vickers told The Scottish Sun: “I have really enjoyed it at Celtic. We were good to watch and an enjoyable team to play in.

“I am 24 now and want to be somewhere where I can settle for a few years. Me and my agent have been talking to the club throughout the season about what’s going to happen at the end of the season. But, obviously, it’s not just my decision.

“Celtic have to come to some kind of agreement with Tottenham, so it’s not completely in my hands.

“I just want to be somewhere playing football. If I’m being completely honest, I think it’s time to move on permanently. I’m happy with last season. I really enjoyed my time there.”

Carter-Vickers has only one year left in his contract and exit is imminent this summer before Tottenham lose him for nothing next year.