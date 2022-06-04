A trio of Premier League clubs are showing an interest in RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender is a left-sided centre-back, a position highly sought after in the modern game. At 20-years-old, Gvardiol is yet to reach his full potential, so could be a shrewd signing for a lot of European clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all interested in acquiring the services of the Leipzig defender.

With Chelsea and Tottenham playing a back three, having a left-footed centre-back can be extremely useful, especially when building from the back. Being able to receive the ball from the goalkeeper on your favoured foot allows the defenders to take the ball in their stride and progress forward.

With Gvardiol contracted until 2026, it may take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away from the German club.

Manchester United may find it difficult to compete with Tottenham and Chelsea in the race to sign Gvardiol, due to their lack of Champions League football next season.

However, the project under Erik ten Hag could be an exciting one, with the Dutch manager set to overhaul the current playing squad.