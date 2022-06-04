UEFA have now issued an apology to Liverpool fans over the Champions League final.

The Reds suffered a heartbreaking, narrow defeat to Real Madrid in the Paris final, but the action on the pitch was not what made the headlines.

Kick-off had to be delayed significantly because Liverpool fans could not get into the ground on time.

French authorities had Liverpool supporters queuing for hours to get into Stade de France, with fans penned into areas for huge amounts of time for the sake of multiple security checks.

Initially, authorities blamed ticketless Liverpool fans for causing the delay, but evidence has since shown that was not the case.

Footage shows some local French people trying to gain access without tickets, while the hold-ups were clearly caused by poor planning from UEFA and the French authorities.

UEFA have now finally apologised to fans over the incidents, acknowledging that the scenario should never have played out.

Their statement read: “UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final…on a night, which should have been a celebration of European club football.

“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”

“The independent review, which will be led by Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal, aims at understanding what happened in the build-up to the final, and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat.

“The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows.”