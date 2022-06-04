Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho scored a sensational free-kick for Argentina U20.
Garnacho stepped up to the ball from distance, full of confidence, despite his side being 5-0 down to France. The Argentine took matters into his own hands, rifling the ball into the top corner.
Alejandro Garnacho scores a brilliant freekick for Argentina U20 against France U20.
That's 2 goals in 2 games for the 17 year old. Getting better and better.
No bueno Garnacho, la 4ta es inevitable
Garnacho will be hoping new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be willing to give him a chance next season, and he will be hoping the Dutchman was watching as he sent the ball into the top corner.