Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho scored a sensational free-kick for Argentina U20.

Garnacho stepped up to the ball from distance, full of confidence, despite his side being 5-0 down to France. The Argentine took matters into his own hands, rifling the ball into the top corner.

Pictures below from ESPN and Bein Sports.

Alejandro Garnacho scores a brilliant freekick for Argentina U20 against France U20. That's 2 goals in 2 games for the 17 year old. Getting better and better. pic.twitter.com/Q34kmlLgzb — Shihab (@Shihab06) June 4, 2022

No bueno Garnacho, la 4ta es inevitable pic.twitter.com/DSmjaC4I63 — pelli (@pellituca) June 4, 2022

Garnacho will be hoping new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be willing to give him a chance next season, and he will be hoping the Dutchman was watching as he sent the ball into the top corner.