West Ham are interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and are ready to test the Blue’s resolve by making a move this summer.

A West Ham source has told Football Insider that Broja remains a top target for the Irons this summer as they continue to plan for a centre-forward signing.

David Moyes has made the recruitment of a striker a priority this summer as Michail Antonio bore the burden of being the club’s only real option last season, which affected his performance as the season progressed.

West Ham’s recruitment chief, Rob Newman, watched Broja on many occasions in this season and was spotted in attendance at St Mary’s Stadium in January as the 20-year-old scored in Southampton’s 4-1 Premier League win over Brentford.

Broja has a contract with his parent club Chelsea until 2026 but his future with the Blues is uncertain. This has prompted many English teams to look into signing the striker and West Ham are in the hunt along with Arsenal and Southampton, where the Albanian international spend this season on loan, reports Football.London.

The 20-year-old impressed during his time at Saint Mary’s and that has increased his value to Chelsea. That combined with the long contract has put a price tag of around £57.8million on the striker’s head according to Football.London.

The aforementioned clubs will certainly not pay that and if Chelsea doesn’t budge on that figure, then it looks like Broja would head out on loan again next season.