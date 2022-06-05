£50million Arsenal target hints at move to Gunners on social media

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has just hinted at a move to Arsenal on social media as the Gunners target the player ahead of the summer window.

Bissouma has already told Brighton that he wants to leave during the upcoming window and seeks a move to a bigger club, with both North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham said to be interested reports 90min.

According to the Express, the Seagulls have already slapped a £50million price tag on the Mali international, just as they did when Arsenal came calling for Ben White, who completed his move to London last summer.

With the player aware of that interest from North London, Bissouma has just hinted at a move on social media by sharing a story from an Arsenal fan on Instagram which contained the opinion that the 25-year-old would be perfect alongside Leicester’s Youri Tielemans in Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

The post said: “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.”

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma shared these captions on his story by a fan earlier. ? “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.” pic.twitter.com/0Z83Ad39Du — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) June 5, 2022

Arsenal have also been linked with a more concrete move for Tielemans and are said to be preparing an opening offer of £25million for the Belgian international reports the Telegraph.

The Arsenal fan above might just get his midfield wish this summer and although Arteta doesn’t play with a midfield three, the idea of this pair along with Thomas Partey should get Gunners fans excited.