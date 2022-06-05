Arsenal have agreed terms with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who could be set for a huge pay rise.

Jesus has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that his days at Manchester City are over.

Arsenal will be desperate for attacking reinforcements this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette already out the door, and according to Football Insider, Jesus has now agreed personal terms with the North London club.

According to The Sun, Arsenal were planning to almost double Jesus’ wages, offering him around £190,000 a week plus bonuses.

The two clubs now just need to settle on an agreed fee, and if all goes to plan, Mikel Arteta will have a new attacking option ahead of next season.

Jesus is capable of playing on the wing or as a striker through the middle, so his versatility could be useful for Arteta going into next season. After Arsenal qualified for European football, increased squad depth and versatility are going to be vital.

With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez both signed this summer by Manchester City, Jesus will have fallen even further down the pecking order, so there’s no doubt it’s the right decision to move on.