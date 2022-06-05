Arsenal and Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, with his contract expiring next summer.

With Gnabry and Bayern yet to agree a new deal, the German champions could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

“We’ve been in talks with Serge for a long time, unfortunately, there hasn’t been an agreement yet. There are a few different ideas. We’re working on that,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer, speaking to BILD (via the Daily Mirror).

It could be time for Arsenal and Liverpool to swoop in.

This is excellent news for Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both reportedly interested in signing the German winger. According to Anfield Central, Liverpool have already began talks with Gnabry’s agent, and journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Arsenal are interested in their former player.

The aforementioned Premier League clubs have now received another boost in their pursuit, with Marca reporting that Real Madrid will not be submitting an offer for Gnabry in the coming weeks.

With the 26-year-old yet to sign a new deal, now could be the perfect chance for Liverpool or Arsenal to swoop in. They may consider waiting until his contract is expiring next summer to try and get themselves a bargain, but you’d expect many more clubs to come knocking if he becomes available on a free transfer.