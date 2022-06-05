Arsenal star teases fans with possible Gabriel Jesus transfer hint

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has hinted at a possible transfer move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus with a teasing image on his Instagram.

Jesus has been targeted by Arsenal this summer, with initial talks held over a move for the Brazil international, as Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Arsenal could do with a big-name signing up front after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January, and with Alexandre Lacazette now out of contract this summer.

Jesus would fit the bill for Mikel Arteta’s side, so it’s certainly interesting that Gunners ace Martinelli included him in this social media post below…

Arsenal fans will hope Martinelli is hinting at something here, as we’ve so often seen players do in the social media age.

It may be that the Brazilian youngster knows something about his fellow countryman’s future, and this picture might suggest it’s positive news for AFC fans.

Time will tell, but for now this is sure to get Gooners excited about the Jesus transfer saga.