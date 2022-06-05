Barcelona star Gerard Pique and singer Shakira announce separation

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has split from his partner Shakira after eleven years, Sky News report.

The Spain international and the Colombian pop singer have two children together, but have publicly announced that they are separating.

They announced this jointly via their PR agency, asking for privacy at this time, with not much in the way of detail given to explain their decision to break up.

Pique and Shakira have been one of the most famous celebrity couples of the last decade, and it’s something of a surprise to suddenly see them part ways.

Sky News add that this news comes amid Shakira being in hot water with Spanish authorities over alleged tax fraud.

The 45-year-old faces a trial over allegedly failing to pay as much as €14.5million (£12.4m) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

These are certainly difficult times for the singer, who first met Pique at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after the former Manchester United player appeared in her music video for the song promoting the tournament.