Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly not keen on a transfer to Tottenham this summer.

Antonio Conte has worked with Bastoni before and is widely reported to be keen on a reunion at Spurs ahead of next season.

However, in a major blow for Spurs, it’s claimed that Bastoni himself is unsure about the move to north London as he wants to join a bigger club, according to Calciomercato.

Tottenham could do with strengthening at the back this summer, and Bastoni seems ideal, but it seems the club will have to find an alternative in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen who else might be in for the 23-year-old Italy international, but he might also favour staying at Inter, who are likely to be contenders for the title in Serie A again next season.