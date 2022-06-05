“One to watch next week” – Chelsea growing in confidence over signing forward after making contact

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans may want to keep an eye on the Ousmane Dembele transfer saga in the next week or so, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues could do with replacing flops like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack, while Christian Pulisic’s future looks to be up in the air amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool, as per the Daily Star.

Dembele could be ideal as he’s about to be a free agent this summer, and it seems Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of the France international may be over.

See below as Jacobs tweets a response to a question about the Dembele links, saying there is growing confidence this deal could now be realistic and that contact has been made…

More Stories / Latest News
Former Chelsea star reveals he’s undergone emergency surgery
(Photos) Everton’s Richarlison scraps with Real Madrid star in Brazil training ground bust-up
Manchester United flop set to be handed lifeline under Erik ten Hag

Chelsea fans will surely be excited by this news, with Dembele ending last season in superb form, despite having a bit of a mixed spell at the Nou Camp overall.

Dembele notably shone under Thomas Tuchel when they were together at Borussia Dortmund, so a reunion at Stamford Bridge could make sense for all involved.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.