“One to watch next week” – Chelsea growing in confidence over signing forward after making contact

Chelsea fans may want to keep an eye on the Ousmane Dembele transfer saga in the next week or so, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues could do with replacing flops like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack, while Christian Pulisic’s future looks to be up in the air amid transfer rumours linking him with Liverpool, as per the Daily Star.

Dembele could be ideal as he’s about to be a free agent this summer, and it seems Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of the France international may be over.

See below as Jacobs tweets a response to a question about the Dembele links, saying there is growing confidence this deal could now be realistic and that contact has been made…

There is certainly a growing confidence, especially with PSG bringing in Campos, who isn’t as intent on signing him as Leonardo. Chelsea have made contact. One to watch next week. ? — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be excited by this news, with Dembele ending last season in superb form, despite having a bit of a mixed spell at the Nou Camp overall.

Dembele notably shone under Thomas Tuchel when they were together at Borussia Dortmund, so a reunion at Stamford Bridge could make sense for all involved.