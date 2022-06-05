Tottenham confident of winning race for £15m+ transfer after urgent Conte request

Tottenham are reportedly growing increasingly confident of clinching the transfer of Djed Spence this summer.

The exciting Middlesbrough youngster has just enjoyed a memorable season on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League and establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in the country.

According to the Northern Echo, it now looks like Spence could be heading for Spurs, with Middlesbrough ready to sell the 21-year-old for over £15million.

The report explains that Tottenham’s interest is at an advanced stage and the club are confident of winning the race for Spence’s signature, with the player having been specifically requested by manager Antonio Conte.

Conte supposedly told Tottenham to do whatever it takes to sign Spence, and it seems this deal now looks closer to becoming a reality.

If it works out, it’s a hugely exciting purchase for Spurs, with the England Under-21 international looking like he could make an instant impact and also provide the north Londoners with someone who can be a key player for the club for the next decade or more.