Erik Ten Hag decides on Man United’s top striker target

Manchester United will be in the market for a new striker this summer.

Suggestions that the Red Devils will need to bring in at least one new attacker during this summer’s transfer window were confirmed by former interim boss Ralf Rangnick earlier in the year.

Speaking to reporters about the club’s need to recruit a ‘younger’ striker, Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious. Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Ahead of what appears to be an important transfer window for the 20-time league winners, new manager Erik Ten Hag is expected to oversee multiple changes, including bringing in some additional cover for star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

One player heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer has been Benfica’s, Darwin Nunez.

Emerging as one of Europe’s most impressive breakthrough talents, 22-year-old Nunez appears destined for a big move sooner rather than later.

The latest in the South American’s future comes from the Independent, who claim that until now, the Uruguay international has been keen on a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, following the Red Devils’ admiration and desire to sign him, the player’s camp is now expected to be more open to the prospect of reaching an agreement.

Ten Hag is believed to have made Nunez his top attacking target and is likely to urge his new employers to do everything possible to bring the Primeira Liga star to Old Trafford in time for next season.