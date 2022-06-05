Everton consider making a move for Chelsea star

With Frank Lampard’s Chelsea connections, the Everton manager could be looking to improve his squad by raiding his former club.

Whilst manager of Derby County, Lampard used his Chelsea connections to bring in Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on loan. The London club might not have ever considered sending two of their young prospects on loan to Derby had it not been for Lampard, and he could be looking to make some similar moves at Everton.

According to Give Me Sport, Lampard has taken a look at Billy Gilmour ahead of a potential summer move. Everton are desperate for a ball-playing midfielder after a disappointing season, and the Scottish youngster appears to be one of Lampard’s targets.

The report also claims that Everton are taking a look at Conor Gallagher, so it’s clear to see Lampard is looking for a helping hand from his former club.

The Everton midfield has been a problem area for the club in the last couple of years. Andre Gomes’ performance levels have rapidly declined since he suffered a horrifying leg break, and the likes of Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure have had their injury troubles.

With Everton dragged into a relegation battle last season, Lampard could be looking to improve multiple areas of his squad, but financial issues at the club could make that a difficult task.

