With Everton’s financial difficulties, the reality is some players will have to leave the club this summer.

The two most obvious names are Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as the pair could bring in a significant sum of money.

However, Frank Lampard does have to plan for the future, and decisions will have to be made over the young stars currently at Goodison Park.

One player who could leave this summer is Jarrad Branthwaite, and according to the Daily Mail (via LancsLive), Lampard wants to send the young defender out on loan in order to get more game time.

Branthwaite has struggled to cement a regular place in the Everton team, but at 19-years-old, he still has plenty of time to become a first-team player.

However, another loan move is probably the right decision for his development, especially with James Tarkowski reportedly close to signing for Everton, according to the Daily Mirror.

Branthwaite did spend a season out on loan at Blackburn but failed to kick on for Everton last campaign. The signing of Tarkowski will push Branthwaite further down the pecking order, and the 19-year-old only started four league games last season.